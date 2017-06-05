US looking to Trinidad for peaceful solution in Venezuela
The United States Friday said it is hoping Trinidad and Tobago could help find "a unified regional approach" to the situation in Venezuela. A statement issued by the US Embassy here said that the Venezuelan situation where Opposition supporters have been taking to the streets over the past few weeks demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, had been discussed between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and visiting Acting Assistant Secretary Francisco Palmieri.
