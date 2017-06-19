US donates key equipment to help Jama...

US donates key equipment to help Jamaican police in crime fight

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

THE United States Embassy in Kingston on Friday donated key equipment and supplies, including cameras, radios and protective vests to assist local law enforcement with crime fighting efforts. The donation was made at the closing ceremony for a two-day Multilateral Crime Summit in Kingston which also involved the Governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Canada, and the European Union, which focused on 'Combating Crime in an Interconnected World'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... 2 hr Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 19 hr 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Sun anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Sun Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,451 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC