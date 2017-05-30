Trump faces tough task unwinding Obama Cuba policy

In this March 21, 2016 file photo, Cuban President Raul Castro, right, lifts up the arm of President Barack Obama at the conclusion of their joint news conference at the Palace of the Revolution, in Havana, Cuba. The current Trump U.S. administration is close to announcing a new policy that would prohibit business with the Cuban military while maintaining the full diplomatic relations restored by Obama, according to a Trump administration official and a person involved in the ongoing policy review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.