Trinidad PM condemns attack on Roman Catholic priest

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley Monday condemned the attack and robbery of a popular Roman Catholic priest, who has been working with young people to help rid Trinidad and Tobago of crime. Father Clive Harvey was robbed at gunpoint as he prayed at the Holy Rosary/St Martin's, Church in East Port of-Spain by three men at around 6.00am on Monday.

