Trinidad and Tobago author crowned Commonwealth Short Story winner

The winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize has been announced as a first-time author of the genre from Trinidad and Tobago. Ingrid Persaud won this year's title with the first short story she has written, The Sweet Sop, fighting off tough competition from more than 6,000 entries from across the Commonwealth.

Chicago, IL

