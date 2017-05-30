Trapped in Curacao - Jamaicans struggle as airline suspends only...

In this 2007 file photo, Digicel Rising Star contestants Inga Stewart, Lenya Wilks, Jodiann Pantry and Romain Virgo chant a song at the conclusion of their tour of the Kura Hulanda Museum in, downtown Curacao. Scores of Jamaicans have been left stranded in Curacao since March, when Dutch Caribbean carrier InselAir, which serves as the country's national airline, suspended its services to several destinations, including Kingston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.