Town and villages to come alive for 'Jamaica 55'
TOWN centres and villages across the island are expected to come alive with the celebration of culture for 'Jamaica 55'. Activities include church services, parish vigils, flag-raising ceremonies; festival bandwagon - which is a mobile showcase of the best talents from the parishes in the performing arts; public fora, street dances, independence concerts, and stage shows.
