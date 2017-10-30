Town and villages to come alive for '...

Town and villages to come alive for 'Jamaica 55'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

TOWN centres and villages across the island are expected to come alive with the celebration of culture for 'Jamaica 55'. Activities include church services, parish vigils, flag-raising ceremonies; festival bandwagon - which is a mobile showcase of the best talents from the parishes in the performing arts; public fora, street dances, independence concerts, and stage shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 28 min Erl 47
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... 59 min Erl 20
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... 2 hr huntcoyotes 2
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Fri Bay of Pig Latin 10
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May '17 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC