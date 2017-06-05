Taxpayers to compensate: VMCOTT manager wrongfully arrested, jailed

A MAN arrested and detained in a police station cell for two days after being accused of stealing the transmission from a patrol vehicle, has won a wrongful arrest and false imprisonment lawsuit against the State. Taxpayers will have to compensate Joshua Ali who managed the information technology department at the Vehicle Management Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago In court documents filed by attorney Kevin Ratiram, Ali, a systems administrator, said that in May 2014 he was employed at the Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, branch of VMCOTT.

