Taxpayers to compensate: VMCOTT manag...

Taxpayers to compensate: VMCOTT manager wrongfully arrested, jailed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

A MAN arrested and detained in a police station cell for two days after being accused of stealing the transmission from a patrol vehicle, has won a wrongful arrest and false imprisonment lawsuit against the State. Taxpayers will have to compensate Joshua Ali who managed the information technology department at the Vehicle Management Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago In court documents filed by attorney Kevin Ratiram, Ali, a systems administrator, said that in May 2014 he was employed at the Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, branch of VMCOTT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC