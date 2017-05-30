T&T minister searched at Kingston air...

T&T minister searched at Kingston airport by airline security, not J'can immigration officers

Read more: The Gleaner

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has rejected claims that Jamaican immigration, customs or security personnel searched a Trinidadian Minister of Government at the Norman Manley International Airport on Friday. The Ministry was responding to media reports of an incident in which Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago was searched, immediately before boarding an international flight on Friday.

Chicago, IL

