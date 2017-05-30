T&T minister searched at Kingston airport by airline security, not J'can immigration officers
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has rejected claims that Jamaican immigration, customs or security personnel searched a Trinidadian Minister of Government at the Norman Manley International Airport on Friday. The Ministry was responding to media reports of an incident in which Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago was searched, immediately before boarding an international flight on Friday.
