T&T gov't investigating reports relating to former Michael Jackson's doctor

The Trinidad and Tobago government said it is investigating reports that the Grenada-born cardiologist Dr Conrad Murray, who in 2011 was convicted and jailed for the involuntary manslaughter death of pop legend Michael Jackson, is attending to patients at a local private medical facility without the requisite medical licence. In a statement, the Ministry of Health said it is liaising with the council of the Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago on the matter.

