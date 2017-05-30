St Vincent PM praises CARICOM on posi...

St Vincent PM praises CARICOM on position taken on Venezuela

Jamaica Observer

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has praised Caribbean Community countries for acting "with independence, courage and concerted action" during the Permanent Council meeting of the Organisation of American States called to discuss the situation in Venezuela earlier this week.In a two-page letter sent to the Irwin La Rocque, the CARICOM Secretary General, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the "CARICOM stance is a tribute to our region's commitment to the highest ideals of our Caribbean civilisation and of its institutional expression, politically, the independent anfd sovereign nation-state".

Chicago, IL

