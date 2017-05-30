St Vincent PM praises CARICOM on position taken on Venezuela
St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has praised Caribbean Community countries for acting "with independence, courage and concerted action" during the Permanent Council meeting of the Organisation of American States called to discuss the situation in Venezuela earlier this week.In a two-page letter sent to the Irwin La Rocque, the CARICOM Secretary General, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the "CARICOM stance is a tribute to our region's commitment to the highest ideals of our Caribbean civilisation and of its institutional expression, politically, the independent anfd sovereign nation-state".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC