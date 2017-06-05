Spain's Repsol makes big gas find in ...

Spain's Repsol makes big gas find in Caribbean

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canada.com

Spanish energy company Repsol and London-based BP say they have found a gas field in the Caribbean containing an estimated two trillion cubic feet of natural gas - equivalent to two years of Spanish demand. Repsol says it is the largest volume of gas it has discovered in the last five years and the most significant in a decade for Trinidad and Tobago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC