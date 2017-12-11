Source of east Trinidad explosions re...

Source of east Trinidad explosions revealed

Trinadad Express

THE mysterious explosions that rocked east Trinidad and frightened many, came from the disposal of ammunition by the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force. It turned out that the explosions were so massive that they shook tens of thousands of people living as far at 30 kilometres from ground zero - the National Quarries Sand and Gravel Division at Turure in a forested area of east Trinidad.

Chicago, IL

