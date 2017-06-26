Simpson Miller to be named UWI Honora...

Simpson Miller to be named UWI Honorary Distinguished Fellow

FORMER Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller is to be named Honorary Distinguished Fellow of The University of the West Indies , the regional tertiary-level institution announced yesterday. "We see her as an elder who has so much more to teach," a UWI news release quoted Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.

