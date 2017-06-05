Simply the best
THE Jamaican team of Jeffrey Panton and Michael Fennell Jr drove their way into the record books when they became the first international team to gain a hat-trick at SOL Rally Barbados last weekend, having won the event for the third-straight time. SOL Rally Barbados 2017 ran from June 2 - 4, covering 140km of competitive stage mileage.
