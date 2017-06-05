Short-seller FG Alpha reiterates case against Fullshare, citing recent filings
Short-seller Daniel David's FG Alpha Management has a bearish position in Hong Kong-listed Fullshare, citing a recent filing in the British Virgin Islands regarding two property projects Mainland property developer Fullshare Holdings continues to draw flak from a prominent short-seller after FG Alpha Management reiterated on Thursday its view that the company failed to make an important disclosure on a questionable transaction, citing a recent filing in the British Virgin Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC