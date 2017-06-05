Sens Urge WH to Seek Compensation for...

Sens Urge WH to Seek Compensation for US Property Stolen by Cuba

Yesterday

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson are urging the administration of President Donald Trump to seek compensation for American property stolen by the Cuban government. In a letter sent Monday to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Florida senators asked they consider the issue as the president reviews current U.S. policy with Cuba.

Chicago, IL

