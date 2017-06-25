Racism in Cuba: The "invisible" probl...

Racism in Cuba: The "invisible" problem ignored by nearly everyone

Castrogonia is one of the most profoundly racist countries on earth, but rarely does this issue surface in the world's press. According to Castro regime census figures, somewhere around 60 percent of Cubans today self-identify as "white."

Chicago, IL

