MEMBER of Parliament for Manchester North Western Mikael Phillips has called for a push back against Caribbean Community countries that continue to shut out Jamaicans who are legitimately seeking employment in those member states under the free movement clause of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy . The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has revealed that most member countries have not made the necessary legislative changes to recognise the five categories that were added to the original list of workers that are eligible for employment in all member states under the agreement.

Chicago, IL

