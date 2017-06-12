Puerto Rico just voted to become the 51st US state - here are 15...

Puerto Rico just voted to become the ...

Puerto Rico just voted to become the 51st US state

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

This weekend, Puerto Ricans made their way to the polls to vote on the possibility of the US territory officially becoming the 51st state. While 97% of the votes were in favor of Puerto Rico becoming a state, the election was widely boycotted.

Chicago, IL

