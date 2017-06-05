PSOJ suggests all parliamentarians re...

PSOJ suggests all parliamentarians release financial records

PSOJ's CEO Dennis Chung says there is no reason parliamentarians should not be required to disclose their financial records, much like the directors of companies that are listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. The suggestion by the PSOJ comes on the heels of People's National Party Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell's release of his financial records.

Chicago, IL

