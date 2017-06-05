PSOJ suggests all parliamentarians release financial records
PSOJ's CEO Dennis Chung says there is no reason parliamentarians should not be required to disclose their financial records, much like the directors of companies that are listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. The suggestion by the PSOJ comes on the heels of People's National Party Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell's release of his financial records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC