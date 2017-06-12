Properly licensed to practise in T&T *Jun. 17, 2017, 9:45 PM Ast
This is how cardiologist Dr Conrad Murray has described a newspaper report in which questions were raised about his eligibility to practise medicine in Trinidad and Tobago. Murray, the doctor who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of "King of Pop" Michael Jackson is Grenadian by birth but was raised in T&T.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|29 min
|slick willie expl...
|65
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|4 hr
|spocko
|27
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|21 hr
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Fri
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC