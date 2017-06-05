Pro-Shot Video: The Disco Biscuits Pe...

Pro-Shot Video: The Disco Biscuits Perform 'Run Like Hell' At Dominican Holidaze 2016

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

On December 1, 2016 jamtronica act The Disco Biscuits helped kick off the 10th installment of Dominican Holidaze with a pair of sets at Breathless Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Dominican Holidaze organizers continue to roll out professionally-shot material from last year's event and the latest video features a highlight from tDB's first set of the festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... 2 hr mombach 5 column 2
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May '17 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,121 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC