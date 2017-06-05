Pro-Shot Video: The Disco Biscuits Perform 'Run Like Hell' At Dominican Holidaze 2016

On December 1, 2016 jamtronica act The Disco Biscuits helped kick off the 10th installment of Dominican Holidaze with a pair of sets at Breathless Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Dominican Holidaze organizers continue to roll out professionally-shot material from last year's event and the latest video features a highlight from tDB's first set of the festival.

