PNP pleased with - port expansion pro...

PNP pleased with - port expansion project

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Christopher Serju Photo Opposition leader Dr. Peter Phillips gets a helping hand from a crew member as he makes his way from a tug board onto the cutter suction dredger operating on Gordon Cay, during Wednesday's tour of port expansion operations at Kingston Freeport Terminal. The Opposition People's National Party is committed to ensuring that Jamaicans get an appreciation of the full value of the US$456 million port expansion project being undertaken at the Kingston Freeport Terminal and its overall benefits to national development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC