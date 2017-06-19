PNP loses appeal

PNP loses appeal

FORMER President of the Opposition People's National Party Portia Simpson Miller and four party members will have to answer questions in open court in relation to the $31-million Trafigura donation after the Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed their appeal. President of the Court of Appeal Dennis Morrison, along with Justices Hillary Phillips and Patrick Brooks, yesterday threw out the appeal by the PNP officers and upheld the ruling of the Supreme Court Judge Justice Lennox Campbell that the five should answer question in court.

