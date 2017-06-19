Parchment steps down from PNP helm in St Elizabeth SE
Former Member of Parliament Richard Parchment has resigned as chairman of the Opposition People's National Party constituency organisation for St Elizabeth South Eastern. Parchment has walked away 16 months after losing St Elizabeth South Eastern by 205 votes to current MP, Frank Witter, of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party , in the February 2016 parliamentary elections.
