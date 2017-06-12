Panama switches diplomatic recognitio...

Panama switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

Read more: The Washington Post

Panama switched diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China on Monday after more than a century of having only commercial relations with the Asian giant, the latest twist in Beijing and Taipei's ongoing competition for recognition by the world's nations. Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela announced the change, which entails breaking off formal relations with Taiwan, saying in a televised address that it represents the "correct path for our country."

Chicago, IL

