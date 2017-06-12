Officials: Drug smuggling a risk if US-Cuba relations shift
For Cuban officials on the front lines of the fight against drug trafficking, the Trump administration's threat to roll back improved relations between the United States and the communist-run island comes at a dangerous moment. In rare interviews, two officials in charge of Cuban drug enforcement efforts told CNN they have seen an increase in smuggling just as U.S. cooperation seems to be wavering.
