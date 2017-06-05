Nation-Now 59 mins ago 7:27 p.m.Trump to announce changes to Cuba policy in Miami

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam in the Cabinet Room of the White House, on May 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump will travel to the Cuban-American enclave of Miami on June 16 to unveil changes to the U.S. policy toward Cuba, and the modifications are expected to reverse some of the openings that former president Barack Obama enacted in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.