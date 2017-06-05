Migrants trapped in web of sex slavery

Migrants trapped in web of sex slavery

MINDS GLOBAL SPOTLIGHT/EFE - The smuggling of migrants through Central America is fuelling another crime - human trafficking for forced labour or sexual slavery. Amado Philip de Andres of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Central America and the Caribbean says links are emerging between migrant smuggling and trafficking for sexual exploitation.

