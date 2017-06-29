Manley's private conversations with wife released on tapes ......

Glynne Manley presents the Michael Manley tapes to Winsome Hudson , national librarian, and Monique Forgie-Scott, manager, collections development, National Library of Jamaica, yesterday. The two-decades-long embargo on the raw, unedited version of private conversations between former Jamaican Prime Minister Michael Manley and wife Glynne is intended to protect persons, some of whom are still actively involved in politics.

