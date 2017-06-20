Landslide buries homes and bus in wes...

Landslide buries homes and bus in western Guatemala; 11 dead

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Authorities say 11 people have been killed by a landslide in western Guatemala near the border with Mexico. National disaster agency chief Sergio Cabanas says the slide buried six homes, a small bus and a truck in the municipality of San Pedro Soloma, in the department of Huehuetenango.

Chicago, IL

