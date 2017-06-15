Journalist, congressional hopeful is ...

Journalist, congressional hopeful is shot dead in Honduras

Read more: The Washington Post

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - A Honduran journalist running for a congressional seat was shot to death outside his home Thursday in the Caribbean coast city of La Ceiba, authorities and colleagues reported. Security Minister Julian Pacheco said Victor Funez was intercepted by a helmeted gunman on a motorcycle before dawn as the journalist was about to enter his house in the neighborhood of La Gloria.

Chicago, IL

