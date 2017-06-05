Job cuts coming for FSC - Shaw confir...

Job cuts coming for FSC - Shaw confirms Latibeaudiere as new financial secretary

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

As part of the reorganisation process, job cuts are being planned for the Financial Services Commission , which is expected to be headed by Everton McFarlane, who stepped down recently as financial secretary. But Howard Mitchell, chairman of the government regulator for the insurance, securities and pension industries, said no date has been set for the implementation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC