J'can among six detained in Antigua drug bust
A Jamaican man is said to be among six people detained in Antigua and Barbuda after officers from the National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy conducted a 24-hour operation between Saturday and Sunday, seizing 295 pounds of marijuana worth over EC$1 million . The ONDCP said that they conducted three operations and during the second operation in the Mock Pond area of the island, the Jamaican was detained with 34.8 pounds of compressed marijuana and a small quantity of marijuana seedlings, which is estimated at a wholesale value of US$51,504.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC