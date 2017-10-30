J'can accused of using identity of US...

J'can accused of using identity of US residents in credit card fraud

A Jamaican man accused of using information of United States residents to apply for fraudulent credit cards, which were then used to withdraw money locally, was offered $500,000 bail when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court yesterday. Andre Sinclair is charged with engaging in a transaction involving criminal property, possession of criminal property and other cybercrime offences.

