Javier Fortuna Crushes Mario Beltre in Two Rounds

14 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Former world champion Javier Fortuna crushed Mario Beltre in two rounds of action at the Hotel Jaragua in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. In a lightweight contest, Fortuna started fast with big power shots -as is his trademark - and dropped Beltre in the first round.

