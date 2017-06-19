Javier Fortuna Crushes Mario Beltre in Two Rounds
Former world champion Javier Fortuna crushed Mario Beltre in two rounds of action at the Hotel Jaragua in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. In a lightweight contest, Fortuna started fast with big power shots -as is his trademark - and dropped Beltre in the first round.
