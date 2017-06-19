Jamaican man extradited to Canada to face aggravated assault charges
George Flowers, the Jamaica man who waged a four-year legal battle with Jamaican authorities to block his extradition to Canada to answer sex-related charges, was handed over to Canadian authorities today. Jamaican law enforcement officials confirmed that Flowers was turned over to Canadian authorities at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston this afternoon and was immediately flown out of the country.
