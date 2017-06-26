It's crime that threatens our tourism...

It's crime that threatens our tourism growth prospects

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The steady growth of Jamaica's tourism should be a source of satisfaction for everyone, especially in light of its cornerstone role in the national economy. This newspaper shares the enthusiasm of Tourism Minister Mr Edmund Bartlett who, along with other stakeholders in the leisure industry, greeted the one millionth stopover visitor to Jamaica since the start of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC