Islands officials release details about shooting of Smiths Station man
A Smiths Station man was robbed at gunpoint and shot Friday while vacationing with his family in the Turks and Caicos Islands. ABC News reported the incident which said Kevin Newman is in serious condition at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to which he was medically evacuated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC