In booming Old Havana, Trump plan puts Cubans in a bad mood
Cuban families gathered anxiously around their television sets in March 2016 when then-President Obama made his pitch to the Cuban people at the Grand Theater in Old Havana. His message, mostly about restoring ties between the American and Cuban people and healing half-century-old divisions, stirred up a lot of emotions.
Read more at Boston.com.
