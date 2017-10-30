Holness seeks public understanding of budgetary dilemma in fight against crime

Prime Minister Andrew Holness in discussion with Senator Pearnel Charles Jr, minister of state in the ministry of national security; Raymond Kelly, former NYPD commissioner; General Rosso Jose Serrano, security and international cooperation adviser for Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Robert Montague, minister of national security, at the opening ceremony of the Multilateral Summit on Combating Crime in an Interconnected World at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston, yesterday. Prime Minister Andrew Holness is urging Jamaicans to accept that less money will ultimately be spent in some areas as funds are reallocated to fight the massive crime problem now facing the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.