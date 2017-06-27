Government accused of rushing special...

Government accused of rushing special crime zones Bill

OPPOSITION members of the joint select committee of Parliament who reviewed the Law Reform yesterday left before the sitting ended, after protesting against the "rush" with which the legislation was being handled in order to have it ready for debate in the lower House today. "The Bill languished for three months before commencing hearing at the joint select committee, then we rush through in one week.

Chicago, IL

