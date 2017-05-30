'Global change and the Caribbean' book launch
Authors of Global Change and the Caribbean, adaptation and resilience, Dr. Thera Edwards and Professor David Barker sign copies of their book which was launched by the University of the West Indies Press and the JN Foundation. Sharing in the moment are Fitzgerald Jeffrey, high commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Saffrey Brown, general manager of JN Foundation and Onika Miller, managing director, MCS Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
