Ganja pushers arrested by Chaguanas M...

Ganja pushers arrested by Chaguanas Municipal copsJun. 14, 2017, 9:14 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

A demonstration of the work of municipal police in Chaguanas yesterday led to two people being arrested or selling marijuana. The Chaguanas Borough Corporation had staged a demonstration of the work of the municipal police to address complaints from the burgesses of a variety of illegal activities along the Chaguanas Main Road and environs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May '17 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC