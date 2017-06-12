From luxury hotels to slums, Haiti puts used soap to good use
A Haitian program to recycle used soap bars from luxury hotels has proven a win-win-win proposition, reducing waste, helping fight water-borne disease and giving employees like Magoiana Fremond the chance to send her kids to school and let them "eat every day." Laure Bottinelli discovered the idea of soap-recycling while spending time in Southeast Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|11 hr
|anonymous
|33
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|12 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|71
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|13 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Sat
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 16
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC