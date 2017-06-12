From luxury hotels to slums, Haiti pu...

From luxury hotels to slums, Haiti puts used soap to good use

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

A Haitian program to recycle used soap bars from luxury hotels has proven a win-win-win proposition, reducing waste, helping fight water-borne disease and giving employees like Magoiana Fremond the chance to send her kids to school and let them "eat every day." Laure Bottinelli discovered the idea of soap-recycling while spending time in Southeast Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... 11 hr anonymous 33
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 12 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 71
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... 13 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Sat huntcoyotes 2
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 16 Bay of Pig Latin 10
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,864,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC