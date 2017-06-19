Former Haiti rebel gets 9 years in pr...

Former Haiti rebel gets 9 years in prison in US drug case

In this Aug. 24, 2016 file photo, Guy Philippe laughs during an interview in Pestel, Haiti. Philippe, a former Haitian rebel leader and recently elected member of the Senate in the Caribbean country, was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison Wednesday, June 21, 2017, after accepting a plea deal that spared him a life sentence for drug trafficking.

Chicago, IL

