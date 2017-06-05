Former Appeal Court judge dies in London
Ibrahim served as a High Court judge in Trinidad and Tobago for ten years, before he was elevated to the Court of Appeal where he served another ten years. Following his retirement, Ibrahim continue in judicial service in the Caribbean and served five years in the Bahamas Court of Appeal, and sat on a Commission of Inquiry in St Lucia.
