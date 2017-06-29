Fontbonne students take dream trip to Dominican Republic
Students took a special trip from Bay Ridge down to the Caribbean but they didn't go on the journey to just enjoy the beautiful beaches. A few weeks before the school year ended, 10 juniors from Fontbonne Hall Academy in Bay Ridge traveled to the Dominican Republic as part of the ACIS Young Women's Leadership Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC