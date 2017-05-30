...flies off to Barbados; no comment on vote for resignation
LEGAL TALK: Chief Justice Ivor Archie chats with Senator Wilfred Abrahams, a former president of the Barbados Bar Association, at the Hilton Barbados yesterday. Archie, who is attending the inaugural Barbados Bar Association Whitsun Weekend law conference, declined comment when approached by reporters on the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago's no-confidence vote against him and calls to resign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
